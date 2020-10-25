Mr. Lemuel Gary Langley of Jack, AL, died as a result of a motorcycle accident Saturday, October 24, 2020, on County Road 200 in Jack. He was 65 years old. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Purdue Assembly of God Cemetery with Brother Keith Price officiating. A visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. at the cemetery. Mr. Langley was born August 9th, 1955, in Moultrie, GA to Lillian Erlene Hurst Langley and the late Lemuel Derwood Langley. He served in the U. S. Army as a paratrooper.
Mr. Langley is preceded in death by his father, Tim Langley; brother, Mike Langley; brother-in-law, Hughey Stephens; and a niece, Sandy Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Betty Langley; mother, Erlene Langley; three daughters: Pam Beck (Lester), Cindy Barajas (Fernando), and Jamie Langley (Todd); nine grandchildren: Chris Beck, Lucas Beck, Tanah Reaves, Taylor Dennis, Mackenzie Ballard, Adyson Price, Ella Grace Schaid, Chloe Lanham, and Garret Lanham; five great-grandchildren: Greyson Newman, Caliber Dennis, Elijah Clay, Emily Beck, and Lily Beck; two sisters, Sandra Stephens and Rhonda Langley; two nieces, Angie Suddith and Jenny Adkin, and a nephew, Hughey Stephens Jr. Memorial may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.