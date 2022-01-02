Lenard Hargrove, age 88 of Elba, AL died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at
Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, January 3, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, January 3, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Lenard served his country in the United Stated Navy. He
will be remembered as a quiet man, and was always content being home and
Mr. Hargrove is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivian Hargrove, Elba, AL, son - Hunter Hargrove, Elba; daughters - Beverly (Paul) Free, Ponchatoula, LA, and Shannon (Terry Glyn) Kersey, Troy, AL; grandsons
Jared Paul Free, Terry Glyn Kersey, II, and Max Len Kersey, Troy; granddaughters - Ashlee Brooke Kersey, of Troy plus Sadie Mae Hargrove, and Katie Lynn Hargrove both of Geneva.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Ruth O'Leary Hargrove, and Oscar Alexander Hargrove.
