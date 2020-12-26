Lenora Farris Reeves age 94 of Elba, AL died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center in Enterprise, AL. Graveside services will be held from New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Larry Odom officiating. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is in charge of the burial services. The Reeves family request that social distancing and mask be worn during the services.
Survivors include: daughters - Linda Reeves Farris, Rachel Reeves Barbaree, Cathy Reeves (Larry) Odom, Elba, and Judy Reeves (Jimmy) Johnson, Enterprise, AL; sons - Billy Reeves, and Larry (Cindy) Reeves, both of Elba; sister - Louis Kelley, New Brockton, AL; 12 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Reeves was preceded in death by her husband - Carlton W. Reeves; father - Stephen A. Farris; mother - Syble Smith Farris; sister Mary Miles; brothers - Grady, Carrol B., Johnny and George Farris; grandson – Jamie Caral Odom.
