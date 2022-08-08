Lilianna Faye Wilson died Saturday, August 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise with Reverend Philip Box officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until the time of service.
Liliana was born July 24, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Andrew and Angela Wilson; grandparents, Ken Wilson (Kim) and Darlene McKee; and uncles and aunts, Adam Wilson, Aaron Wilson (Madelaine), Abby Wilson, and Tony McKee (Hannah), Jessica Boutwell (Chad), and Kristina White (Glen).
Sorrell Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.