Lillie Gale, age 81, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba.
Latest News
- Tigers are excited about season opener
- Probate Court, Notice to Creditor - In Estate of Robert Edward Harrell
- Brainstorms for 8/19/2021
- Elba mayor joins Alabama Mayors Challenge to increase COVID-19 vaccinations statewide
- Elba Tigers show pride in their community
- Another wreck at Highway 84/141 intersection in Curtis Community of Coffee County
- Elba Rotary Club members treated by Blessed Nutrition owners
- MaChis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama seeks to apply of Community Service Block Grant
Most Popular
Articles
- Another wreck at Highway 84/141 intersection in Curtis Community of Coffee County
- Unusual accident Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in Elba claims one life
- Carol Vaughan
- Tigers are excited about season opener
- Billy Marx
- Lucille Jones
- Elba Tigers show pride in their community
- Elba Rotary Club members treated by Blessed Nutrition owners
- Probate Court, Notice to Creditor - In Estate of Robert Edward Harrell
- MaChis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama seeks to apply of Community Service Block Grant
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.