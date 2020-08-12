Linda Christine Capps age76 of Elba, AL., formerly of Dozier, AL died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Elbert Smith officiating. Burial services will follow in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughter - Mary Joyce Capps, Elba; sister - Foy Harrelson, Elba; Brother - Larry Hudson, Dozier; sisters-in-law - Sandra Hudson, Brantley, AL, Betty Hudson, GA, and Christine Capps, Sylacauga, AL; a host of nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Capps was preceded in death by her husband - James Capps, father - Joseph C Hudson, mother - Etta Voncile Hudson and a brother - Cloy Hudson
