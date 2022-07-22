Linda B. Donaldson age 69 of Enterprise, AL died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home in Enterprise. Graveside services will be held from Richburg Cemetery on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM with Rev. Lloyd Snellgrove officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM.
Survivors include: daughter - Lorie (Chris) Hines; granddaughter - Elise Hines; and sister - Earlene Rushing, all of Enterprise.
Mrs. Donaldson was preceded in death by her father - John Bryan, mother
- Elizabeth Hudson Bryan, brothers Rex and Drexel Bryan and a sister - Raynell Smith.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Donaldson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.