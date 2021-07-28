Linda Faye Powell age 74 of Enterprise, AL died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her home. Memorial services will be held from Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Larry Odom officiating. Visitation will be at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: daughter - Shaunna Belinda (Jeff) Boon, Enterprise; sons- Christopher Billy (Judy) Powell, Glenwood, AL, and Steven Brian (Sere) Powell, Elba, AL; sisters - Mary Stokes, Opp, AL, Betty (Donnie) Flowers, Elba, Deborah (L C) Cook, Elba, Tammy (Dennis) Ballard, also of Elba, and Barbara Odom, Opp; brothers - Larry (Cathy) Odom, Elba, Kenneth Odom, New Brockton, AL, Dennis Odom, Elba, and David Odom, Andalusia, AL; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her father - James Odom, mother - Annie Francis Alene Odom, sister - Rhonda Odom, brothers - Mike and Ricky Odom.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Powell family.
