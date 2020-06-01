Linda Hill

Mrs. Linda G. Hill, age 63, of Elba, Ala., died Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1957 to the late Robert Coleman and Everett Lee Askew of Elba. She attended school at Mulberry Heights. Funeral services were held May 30, 2020 from the Chapel of Coleman Funeral Home in Elba. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, John and Icylean Askew, and sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Jessie Robinson. Survivors include her husband: Jerry Hill; eight children: Eric (Lykeesa) Hill, Tyron (Natasha) Hill, Sandra (Ben) Thomas, Juanita (Jeremiah) Brown, Jerry Hill Jr., Tamilka (Ryan) Blue, Amber (Michael) Burks, Antonio Hill; her stepson: De’Andre Hill; her sisters: Mary (Tommy) Robinson and Mamie Speed; a host of grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; sisters and brothers-in-law; along with special friends: Dottie Strickland, Deacon Morris, Sis Porter, Mother Sullivan, and Mother McGaw.   

