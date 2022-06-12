Linda Mills, age 76 of Elba, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Pensacola, FL. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- City of Elba - Requests for Engineering Qualifications
- Elba’s Joseph Cline participating in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this week in Orlando, Florida
- Notice of Election for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Elba Parks and Rec hosting 10U & 12U Dixie Youth Baseball Tournaments
- Elba FD unveils equipment purchased by funds from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
- Brainstorms for 6/9/2022
- VBS set for June 27-30 at Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- Foreclosure Notice: Carla Mixon Davidson and Stephen W. Davidson
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba’s Joseph Cline participating in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this week in Orlando, Florida
- Elba FD unveils equipment purchased by funds from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
- Elba Parks and Rec hosting 10U & 12U Dixie Youth Baseball Tournaments
- Robert A Dubose
- City of Elba - Requests for Engineering Qualifications
- Notice of Election for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Foreclosure Notice: Carla Mixon Davidson and Stephen W. Davidson
- Edna Lou Farris
- Portion of U.S. Hwy. 84 in Elba to be named after Senator Jimmy Holley
- CCBOE votes to employ Jared Robinson as new ZC principal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.