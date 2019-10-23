Linda Rodgers

Linda R. Rodgers of Enterprise, AL died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home. She was 76 years old.
The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Enterprise on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Brockton High School, 210 Tyler Street, New Brockton, AL 36351 or First Baptist Church, 106 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351.
Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell “Wink” Rodgers; her husband Paul L Sawyer, Jr; her parents, John Pierce and Addie Ramsey; 4 brothers, John Ramsey, Harry Ramsey, Jimmy Ramsey and Tommy Ramsey; 1 sister, Willie Jean Cordle.
Survivors include her sons, J.P. Sawyer (Keely) and Matt Rodgers (Stacy) of Enterprise; grandchildren, Ella Sawyer, Lint Sawyer, Brack Sawyer and Liam Rodgers of Enterprise; sister, Reba Blissitte (Jon); brother-in-law, Ed Cordle of New Brockton; sisters-in-law, Sara Ramsey of Enterprise and Betty Ramsey of Enterprise; several loving nieces and nephews.
The register book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.