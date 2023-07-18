Mrs. Linda Sue Smith 76 of Kinston, AL passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home. In accordance with her wishes no formal services will be held at this time.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul Smith, Kinston, AL, son, Mark Smith, Kinston, AL, daughter, Wendy (Donald Jr.) Jackson, Kinston, AL, daughter, Lisa (Shayne) Arnett, Kinston, AL, sister, Sylvia Coplen, Crestview, FL, sister, Wanda (Wayne) Mitchell, Florala, AL, grandson, Brady Smith, Kinston, AL, granddaughter, Cassidy Odom, Kinston, AL, granddaughter, Katlyn Salter, Opp, AL, granddaughter, Cherry Jackson, Kinston, AL, granddaughter, Ramsi Anderson, Opp, AL, and great granddaughter, Ellis Odom, Kinston, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Olwin Johnson Davis, brother, Tommy Davis, brother, Ray Davis, and sister, Joyce Hinson.
