Lisa Hines Fuller of Elba, AL died Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was 54 years old.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel, Enterprise, with Reverend Richard Collier and Reverend Mack King officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Lisa was born to the late Robert Steve Hines and Mrs. Retha Mae Flowers Hines. She was a member of the Whitewater Baptist Church. She was employed by Wayne’s Farms.
She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Fuller Hunter (Chris) of New Brockton, AL; sister, Teresa Bridges (Pete) of Elba; grandchildren, Taylor Lynn Hunter and Harper Leigh Hunter; nephew, Gavin (Chelsea) Mauldin; niece, Amanda Mauldin; great nieces, Cora and Farris Mauldin; great nephew, Jack Farmer ; numerous cousins and other family members.
