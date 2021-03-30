Mr. Lloyd Riley died recently. Graveside services were held Saturday March 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M Johns Chapel Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Lloyd was born to the late Jessie and Henrietta Paige Riley at Fort Rucker, AL. He received his high school education at Washington High School, Pensacola, FL. He also attended McArthur Tech, Opp, AL. He later relocated to Coffee County.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Millie JoAnn Stanley and Ida Harris; a brother Douglas Stanley. He is survived by two children Omar (Katherine) Riley and Victoria (Julius) Butler; other children raised Lashay, Arnaisia , Ayinde, Ayida, Ayonna and Derrick; sister, Cora Stanley Oldham; brother, Kelley Stanley; a special aunt Edith Ingram; a host of grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
