Ms. Lois Johnson, age 88, of Enterprise, Ala., died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Lockhart, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Lois was born December 2, 1923 to the late John Fluornoy and the late Lena Downing Fluornoy, of Brundidge, Ala., during the great depression. She grew up walking to her childhood church, Shiloh Baptist Church in Tarentum, Ala., where she later became a member and Deaconess. She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 103 where she was treasurer. At the age of 20 in 1945, she married the late Earlie Johnson Sr.
Survivors include her daughter: Virginia Johnson Tyson, Enterprise; son: Earlie Johnson Jr., Laurel Hill, Fla.; one sister: Lola Copeland, Louisville, Ky.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
