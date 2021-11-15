Lois Turner

Lois Lee Turner age 66 of Elba, AL died Monday, November 15, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Greg Cotter officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday,
November 18, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: sons - John (Leigh) Helton, Elba, Steven (Bonnie) Gilbert, Elba, and James (Dina) Helton, Kinston, AL; daughter - Angela (Ricky Harris) Helton, Elba; brother - Donnie Gilbert, Paradise, TX; sister - Tommy Sue Wood, Highland Home, AL; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
