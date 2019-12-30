Lorene Brown age 83 of New Brockton died December 18th, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services were held Saturday December 28 at \Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing.
She was born on October, 9, 1936, the second child to Velma and John D. Caldwell.
At the age of 18 Lorene married Roy Belcher and moved to Lake Wales FL where she started a family. Ultimately, she gave birth to eleven children. Lorene later married Carlisle Brown.
After her retirement in St. Petersburg, FL she moved back to Elba a couple of years ago and she attended Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church until her death
She had two sons that predeceased her and leaves to mourn nine other children: Patricia Belcher-Bolton (Jack) - Hephzibah GA; Roy D. Belcher- Riverview, FL; Phyllis Belcher – Augusta GA; Steven Belcher (pre-deceased); Juanita Belcher-Adkins (Michele) - New Port Richey, FL; Cornelius Belcher (Cathey) McDonough GA; Glen Belcher, (Nedia) - Augusta; Angela Belcher - Augusta; Anthony Belcher (pre-deceased); Derrick Isham - Apopka FL; and Darron Isham - St. Petersburg, FL. She is also survived by one brother, James Caldwell (Betty); She had numerous grand-children: Temisha, Kerry, Tron, Curry; Tamara, Neco, Chanease, Shawn, Alonzo; Rimeco (pre-deceased), Michele Jr., Jerrime; Sidney, Kendall, Kolby; Glen II, Nedia; Robert, Bryan, Travis, Symone, Ishmael; Jasmine, Derrick Jr., Elijah and Tymel. From the preceding grandchildren she gained a very large amount of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren (over 85). A large host of nieces and nephews plus cousins. Friends were numerous for her.
Preceding her in death were her only sister – Catherine Caldwell-Neal and five brothers - Wilbert Caldwell, Cecil Caldwell (Clara remains), Zelma Caldwell (Jossie remains), Bobby Caldwell and Adolph Caldwell.
