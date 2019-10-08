LoRene Reeves Bryan Roberson died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL.
Mrs. Roberson was born in Elba, AL on August 7, 1928 the daughter of Sam and Lilla Belcer Reeves. She was a resident of Elba for 62 years until the death of her 1st husband, Edlow Bryan. She married Kyle Roberson in 1990 and lived in Brundidge, AL for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her 1st husband Edlow Bryan; her 2nd husband Kyle Roberson; her six brothers and six sisters. She was also preceded in death by her son, Eddie Bryan, daughter-in-law Judy Bryan, and stepson Benny Roberson.
She is survived by her grandson Bo Bryan (Christi) of Opelika, AL; granddaughter Leigh Bryan Willis (Ken) of Prattville AL; stepson Bob Roberson (Melanie) of Andalusia, AL, formerly of Elba. Five step grandchildren and their spouses; Alan, John, Julie, Shellie, and Nancy; great grandchildren Brooks and Addison Bryan of Opelika, and Landon Willis of Prattville. Six step grandchildren; Claire, Blake, and Kyle of Dothan, Madeline and Matthew of Helena, and Anna of Prattville. A number of other friends and relatives from Elba and Brundidge.
She will be remembered for her work at Elba Nursing Home for 27 years.
She was living at Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn, AL just prior to her death. Visitation will be at Salem Baptist Church, Brundidge, AL from 12:00-1:00, Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 followed by a celebration of life service at 1:00. There will be a short graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, AL at approximately 2:30 with Hayes Funeral Home of Elba directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, PO Box 802, Brundidge, AL, 36010, or a favorite charity of your choice in her memory.
