Loretta Fleming

Mrs. Loretta Parmer Fleming of Enterprise, AL died November 30, 2021. Funeral Service were held Monday December 6, 2021 in Fleming Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mrs. Loretta Parmer Fleming was born on April 14, 1942, in Greenville, AL to the late Henry Lee and Floree Lett Parmer.
She received her elementary and secondary education in the public schools of Butler County, AL. She graduated from Alabama State University in 1963 with a degree in Elementary Education and later returned to Troy State University to earn her Master of Education degree and certification in Counseling. She was a member of the Enterprise Education Association, the Alabama Education Association, the National Education Association, the Coffee County Education Retirees Association, and the National Alumni Association, Inc. of Alabama State University.
Loretta united with Christ at an early age in the oversight and care of her family’s home church, St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church. After relocating to Enterprise, she joined and was a faithful member of New Zion A.M.E. Church where she served as Church Secretary, Stewardess, and as a missionary. She was a devout member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Secretary.
She united in holy matrimony to Zerubbabell Isaac (Z.I.) Fleming, Jr. on April 20, 1963. They shared fifty-eight fruitful years of marriage until her death.
She is survived by her husband, Z. I. Fleming, Jr; three daughters, Felicia, Clarissa, and Zenia; four granddaughters, Devyn, Danielle, Dominique, and Jessica; three siblings, Gloria (Reverend Joseph III) Ellington, Delarie (Katrina) Parmer, and Margaret Parmer; one sister-in-law, Myrdia Davis; three brothers-in-law, Clarence (Norma) Broomfield, Jubal (Mary) Fleming, and Ambria Fleming, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
