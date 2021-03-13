Louise Caldwell

Louise Ellis Caldwell, age 79, born in Opp, AL and a resident of Bay Minette, AL died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the co-owner and co-manager of Sears and Western Auto in Bay Minette and Sears in Florala, AL.
She is survived by her husband, James R. “Jim” Caldwell of Bay Minette, AL; two sons, Robert Michael (Dena) Caldwell of Loxley, AL and James Craig Caldwell of Spanish Fort, AL; one brother, Charles A. Ellis of Samson, AL; her stepmother, Christine Ellis of Samson, AL; sister-in-law, Ruth Ellis of Opp, AL and five grandchildren, James Craig “Jay” (Courtney) Caldwell, Jr., Catherine Eloise “Catie” Caldwell, Elizabeth Louise “Beth” (Fiancé Connor Perret) Caldwell, Sarah Catherine Caldwell and Fairby Grace Caldwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Catherine Willis Ellis; a brother, Bobby Frank “Bob” Ellis and a sister-in-law, Sue Ellis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the chapel of Norris Funeral Home with Minister Harry Adkison officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, AL.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Brookins, Donald Brownlee, Walt Wilson, Bob Caldwell, Murray Vaughan, Jay Caldwell and Rick Ellis.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation, P.O. Box 1409, Bay Minette, 36507 or to the North Baldwin Wellness Center, 2115 Hand Ave., Bay Minette, AL 36507.
