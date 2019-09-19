Ms. Lozene Brown, age 56, of Elba, Ala., died recently at her residence. Memorial services were held Friday Sept. 13, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Lozene was born Jan. 13, 1963 to Ms. Rushie Bell Cole. She graduated from Zion Chapel. She was employed at Elba Health and Rehabilitation. She was preceded in death by one child, Angel Warren, and a sibling, Robert Cole. Survivors include two sons: Steven Derrell (Mira) Warren and Lamar Van (Ashley Green) Brown; her mother: Rushie Bell Cole; grandchildren: Amar and Amiya Brown; siblings: Virginia Warren, Ellis Paul Cole, Charles Cole, Angelo Cole, Tanya Cole, Elika Cole; and a host of other relatives and friends.
