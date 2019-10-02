Lurlene Ham Adams age 85, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her daughter's home in Ocean Springs,
MS. Graveside services will be held at New Home Cemetery on Saturday, October 5, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Sam Self officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
The family request the omission of flowers and ask that memorials be made to Basin Baptist Church.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her daughter - Tina (Tim) Blackmon of Ocean Springs, MS; grandsons - Brad White, and Chad White, both of Ocean Springs, plus Hunter Farrington, Yukon, OK and Brandon Blackmon of Ocean Springs; granddaughters - Catelin Farrington, Greeley, CO and Granddaughter – Nicole Blackmon, Houma, LA, and
She also leaves behind a sister - Judy Anthony, Elba, AL; brother - Ray Ham, Opp, AL; sister-in-law - Peggy Ham, Elba; brother-in-law – Collis Parrish, Elba; nieces - Rene (Gary) Lambert, Elba, and Susan (Mike) Kell, Andalusia, AL; nephews - David (Amanda) Ham, Augusta, GA, and Mike (Stephanie) Parrish of Elba; along with seven great
grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hixon Adams, parents, Eunive and John Henry Ham, along with a brother Rex Ham, and a sister Totsie Parrish.
