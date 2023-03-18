Luvenia Bludsworth

Luvenia Hagler Bludsworth age 92, a resident of Elba, AL died peacefully at her home Friday, March 17, 2022. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jarred Stanley officiating. Burial services will follow in the Haw Hill Church Cemetery.
Survivors include: sons - Reb Bludsworth, Eufaula, AL, and Ric Bludsworth, Elba; daughter - Shirley Scofield, New Brockton, AL; sisters - Ruby Strickland, Enterprise, AL, and Christine Carr, Ozark, AL; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bludsworth was preceded in death by her husband - Luther Bludsworth, father - Ervin Emitt Hagler, mother - Vera Webster Reeder, sons - Jon Isaac Bludsworth, and - Vic Bludsworth, daughter - Linda Curtis, seven brothers and two sisters.
