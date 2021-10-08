Lynn Hudson, age 62 of Daleville, AL died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers spoil Geneva County homecoming
- Elba Mini Mites move to 2-0 early in season for Pea River League football
- Coffee County EMA director says COVID-19 numbers looking better at end of September
- Lobmiller-Cardwell wedding planned for Saturday, Oct. 16, in Akron, Ala.
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Billy Malcomb Parker
- Notice to Creditors - Estate of Wade Stinson
- Brainstorms for 10/7/2021
- Three Elba students recognized by their teachers for leadership and service skills
Most Popular
Articles
- Lobmiller-Cardwell wedding planned for Saturday, Oct. 16, in Akron, Ala.
- Elba City Council appoints interim police chief
- Three Elba students recognized by their teachers for leadership and service skills
- Donna Adkinson Bullard
- Donald E. Flowers
- Representing Elba...
- Carolyn Virginia Morgan
- Elba Tigers spoil Geneva County homecoming
- Elba Council fills vacant board seat for Elba BOE
- Pea River Youth Football League opens ‘21 season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.