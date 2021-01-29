Macie Lee Martin Irvin age 84, a resident of Crestview, FL died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 23, 1936 in New Brockton, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents Mace and Addie Lee Martin of New Brockton, along with sisters: Myrlene Wise, and Dr. Grace Manring PhD.
Survivors include her loving husband Gerald "Jerry" Irvin; son Kenneth "Kent" (Susan) Hornsby; grandchildren: Jay (Angie) Hornsby, Jeffery Hornsby, Theo and Timothy Hornsby; great-grandchildren: Joshua Hornsby, Ava and Emily Hornsby; step-children: Doug (Debbie) Irvin; Lisa (Scot) Ramey; several step grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild; sisters: Beatrice Tindol, and Elizabeth Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Old Tabernacle Church Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Old Tabernacle Cemetery Fund c/o Shannon Clark, 8992 Highway 51, New Brockton, AL 36351.
