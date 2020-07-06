Mae Helen Franklin of Brundidge, AL died on June 27, 2020. Graveside services were held Friday July 3, 2020 at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Brundidge with Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Elba directing.
Helen was born to the late Ardenels Flowers and the late Willie C. Amos Flowers on January 27, 1948. She was preceded in death by two sisters, and four brothers: Mary Alice, Jewel, Otis, Willie, Melvin, and Jerome.
She was a long-time member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church where she served in various compacities over the years as Sunday School teacher, usher, and choir member.
On June 20, 1968, Helen was united in holy matrimony to Carthell Franklin. From this union, two children were born. Helen worked in the textile industry as a seamstress.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Pamela Franklin of Brundidge; one son, Artez (Valerie) Franklin and two grandchildren, Zoe Mae and Jace Artez Franklin all of Tucson, AZ.; a niece whom she called daughter, Shae (Douglas) Holland; great nieces that she called granddaughters, Ashley, Alexius, Tyliyah, Chelsey, and Vivian; and great nephew and nieces Cashton, Makayla, and Taylor all of Brundidge. One niece she helped raise, Natasha (Olanda) Hardy along with great nieces, Angel (Danelle), Tiffany, Teirny, Timea, and Olanda Jr all of Troy. A special niece and nephew Trista Townsend and Rafeal Flowers of Brundidge; two sisters-in-law, Velvia Flowers of Brundidge and Carolyn Flowers of Troy; three aunts, Nancy Flowers and Annie Jewel Flowers of Elba and Georgia Flowers of Brundidge; one god brother Ray Newson, one god daughter, Tomekica Eutsey, one god grandson, Jaleel Jones, two special cousins, Linda Caldwell and Mary Jones. A host of nieces and nephews, along with many cousins and friends.
