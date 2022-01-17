Magratha Bowden age 86 of Jack, AL died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She is a 1954 graduate of Elba High School, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Mrs. Bowden was a long time member of Victoria Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at Victoria Community Cemetery on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Shane Allen officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Charles Bowden, Jack; son - Ricky (Phillis) Bowden, Satsuma, AL; daughter - Reatha (David) Kelley, Jack; granddaughter - Jessica (Chase) Walley, Mobile, AL; grandsons - Jonathan Bowden, Mobile, Dustin (Toni) Kelley, Dothan, AL, Kyle Kelley, Jack; great granddaughter - Eva Walley, Mobile; great grandsons, Charlie Walley, Mobile, Dalton Kelley, and Calvin Kelley, and Allen Kelley, all of Dothan.
Mrs. Bowden is preceded in death by her father, William Basil Crook, mother, Willie Thelma Crook, and her brother Kendall Crook .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.