Mrs. Mamie Jo Askew-Speed, age 72, of Elba, Ala., died Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
She was born February 1, 1950 to the late James Solomon and Everett Lee Askew of Elba. Mamie was employed and retired after 34 years with the Federal Government at the Department of Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Orlando, Fla. She was a member of Blacks in Government where she served until her death on the National Finance Committee and was treasurer of the Central Florida Chapter. She also was a member of the Alley Cats Bowling League where she also served as treasurer.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 11, 2022 at Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Elba, with Coleman Funeral Home directing.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents, James Solomon and Everett Askew; brother and sister-in-law, John and Icylean Askew; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Jessie Robinson; and sister, Linda G. Hill.
Survivors include her son: Brandon Solomon Speed; sister: Mary H. (Tommy) Robinson; brother-in-law: Jerry Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
