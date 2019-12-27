Manuel R. "Mac" Galimore age 75, a resident of the Pine Level Community died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held from Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Ben Amlong and Rev. Olan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will
be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, December 28th, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Pine Level Cemetery Fund, c/o Carol Wilson 1055 N. Claxton, Ave. Elba, AL 36323.
Mr. Galimore leaves behind his wife wife - Diann Bryan Galimore, Elba: sons - Warren (April) Galimore, Springhill, AL, and Todd Galimore of Elba; daughter - Stacy (Travis) Marsh, Troy, AL. He also leaves behind
granddaughters Brittany (Jace) Colley, Troy, and Presley Galimore, Andalusia, AL; grandsons - Hunter (Shelby)
Bass, Brody Marsh, Kolby Galimore, all of Troy, Layne Galimore, Springhill, Gage Galimore, and Ashton Galimore, both of Andalusia, along with great granddaughter - Elizabeth Colley, Troy; great grandson - Jackson Bass, Troy; and a sister - Lynda Galimore (Joe) Flowers of Dothan, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willodene Nelson Galimore, and Wilmer Galimore, along with a sister Brenda Galimore Ethridge, and a brother Wilmer Lamar Galimore.
