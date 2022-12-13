Margaret Darlene Cotton, age 65, died peacefully on December 3, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at New Beginnings Church, Opp, AL. with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. She was born on October 19,1957, in Bartow, FL to the late Nicholas Lazorko and Edna Glynn Watkins Hollinghead.
She is survived by her husband Marshall Cotton; her children: Wayne Edwards (Emily), Matthew Edwards, Brian Edwards; her siblings: Edward Lazorko (Jackie), Donna Lazorko, Brian "Binky" Lazorko (Deedy), Jeannie Griggs (Perry), Sharon Morgan (Steve) and Adam Kersey; her grandchildren, Tyler, Ella, Chloe, Levi, Shelby, and Athena; and special Aunt Margaret Watkins and Uncle Horton (Buddy) Watkins (Linda).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Beginnings Church, P.O. Box 811, Opp, AL 36467.
