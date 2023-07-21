Mrs. Margie L. Wood, age 76, of Coffee Springs, Ala., died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Ino Baptist Church with Rev. Garry Winstead and Rev. Kevin Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, Ala. directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday beginning at 1 p.m.
Margie was born Oct. 28, 1946 in Enterprise, Ala. to the late Vertice J. and Ollie Ruth Chancy Hickman. She enjoyed serving her community by making her famous BBQ sauce for the Battens Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraisers. She lived life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wood; one son, Melton Dewayne Wood; and one sister, Rachel Ann Hickman Motley.
Survivors include her son: Jeffery Wood (Christy), Coffee Springs, Ala.; daughter-in-law: Melissa Wood, Elba, Ala.; five grandchildren: Hannah Wood, Jacob Wood, Torie Wood, Lexie Wood, and Logan Stinson; three sisters: Alice McGowan (James), Coffee Springs, Sarah Walls (Gene), Crawfordville, Fla., Annette McIntosh, Tallahassee, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
