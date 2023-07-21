Margie L. Wood

Elba, AL (36323)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.