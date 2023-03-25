Margie Rowland Smith, age 87, of Elba, AL died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Joe Farris and Rev. Leon Fortune officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff R. Smith and Marvin (Jo Ann) Smith, all of Elba, and Stephen M. (Leslie) Smith of Whetstone, AZ; and daughter, Gail Pasco also of Elba.
Ms. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Smith, daughter, Pamela Spurlin, parents, Will and Fanie Robinson Rowland, brothers, Willie Kaiser, J.D. Rowland, and Junus Rowland, and her sisters, Clara Hayes, Hazel Rowland, and Effie Taylor.
