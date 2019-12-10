Marie C. Evans age 91 died recently at her residence. Funeral services were held Monday Dec. 4, 2019, at Johns Chapel A M E Church. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Marie Constance Christine Coone Evans was born on March 28, 1928 in Dale County, Alabama in the Sand Ridge community. She was one of 11 children born to Mr. John Franklin Coon and Mrs. Coria Blue Coon.
She attended public schools in Coffee County, graduating from Coffee County Training School. She received a scholarship to study at the prestigious Julliard School of Music. However, her mother wanted to keep her closer to home so she attended Alabama State Teachers College, sang in the college choir and graduated in 1949. After college, she taught school in Coffee County. She also operated a Daycare.
Marie Christine met Henry Phillip Evans while he was in the U.S. Army stationed at Camp Rucker. They were united in marriage at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on July 6, 1952. She traveled widely throughout her life as a military spouse. During those travels she worked as a teacher in some locations. The couple retired back to Enterprise when Master Sergeant Evans completed his military career.
She was a lifelong learner and returned to college for her Master’s degree from Troy University in 1999 at the age of 71. That accomplishment was exactly 50 years after graduating from ASU..
She was active in and held various leadership positions in local and regional organizations – Worthy Matron of Hosanna Chapter #80 Order of the Eastern Star, Semper Fidelis Club, Charter and Dove member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated for 71 years, Life member of the NAACP, voting precinct worker, Retired Teachers Association, Alabama State University Alumni Association. In addition, she supported numerous other organizations including the Relay for Life, Sand Ridge Community, Baptist Hill Community, Coffee County Training School and Coppinville Alumni Association. She received numerous awards and citations in recognition of her involvement in the community.
Marie Evans was preceded in death by her mother, father, ten siblings and her devoted husband.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, other family members, friends, members of other organizations to which she belonged and numerous others whose life she touched.
