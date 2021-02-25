Marie Mobley

Marie Smith Mobley, age 90, of Victoria, AL died on February 24, 2021.
Graveside Services will be held at the Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler and Rev. Larry Doster officiating. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilson Mobley Sr, and son Ricky Mobley. She was also preceded by parents Edgar and Jewel Smith, and sister Jonnie (AJ) Skipper.
Marie is survived by her children Wilson (Zelda) Mobley, and Anita Mobley (Derek) Shook; grandchildren Brannon (Angela) Mobley, Britainy (David) Luckett, Hayley (Palmer) Kennedy, and Kyle (Sydney) Shook. She is also survived by great grands Brenly, Adison, Londyn, Madison, and Patrick, and sisters Freddie (MD) Merritt, and Shirley (Elwyn) Pelham.
Marie was blessed with the gift of creativity. Her talents were endless. She was an impeccable seamstress.
Nothing was safe when she held a paintbrush in her hand. She especially enjoyed creating for her church. She
made countless set designs for VBS, Christmas, and Easter programs. Bible School crafts were her specialty.
Her son Ricky thrived because of his mother's determination and devotion.
Memorials may be made to Victoria Community Cemetery Fund 13606 Hwy 125 Jack, AL 36346.
