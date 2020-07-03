Marilyn Barbara Prevatte age 67 of Elba, AL died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan surround by her family after an extended battle with cancer.. In accordance with the families wishes a celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include: husband - Sammy Davy Prevatte, Elba; daughter - Crystal Elaine (Keith) Chancey, Tampa, FL; sons - Michael James Collins, Elba, and Raymond Cory Collins, Tampa, FL; sisters - Bettie Fultz, Plant City, FL, Janice Hagland, Astoria, OR, Sharon Dorris, Cave City, AR, Jeannie Brown, Clayton, GA, and Hazel Frey, Hardy, AR; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Mrs. Prevatte was preceded in death by a daughter - Debra Lynn Collins, and two brothers - Donald Hobbs, and James Hobbs.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Prevatte family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.