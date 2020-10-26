Mark Anthony Jones age 62 of Enterprise, AL died recently at Baptist Health East. Graveside services were held Saturday October 24, 2020, at Fox & Frances White Memorial Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Deacon Mark Anthony Jones age 62 was born January 15, 1958 in Pensacola, FL to the late Alex Jones, Sr and Wilma Shelby Jones. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1976. He served 10 years U.S. Army. During his military career Mark was stationed at Ft. Rucker, in Alabama. He was assigned to Post Headquarters, where he met Sherrie Diana White. They were married December 30, 1981. They were married over 38 year. After Mark’s retirement from the Army he and his family settled back in Alabama.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bruce Jones and Alex Jones, Jr, and a sister Joan Belinda Jones. Deacon Mark Jones is survived by his wife Minister Sherrie Diana White-Jones; children, Latofia S. Jones, Mark A. Jones, Jr, and Starlette N. (Justin) Jones-Youngblood, all of Enterprise; six grandchildren, Kamira, Amariya, Kaden, Ava, Alijah and Genesis; two god-sons Reginald Jordan, Pensacola, FL, and Joseph Hatch, Houston, TX; a god daughter, Jazmen Martrece (Tony) and Seymore Youngblood, Clarksville, TN.; siblings: Joseph Holmes, Pensacola, FL, Mertis McMillian, Williamsburg, VA, Reginald Jones, New Orleans, LA, Craig Jones, Pensacola, FL, Christopher (Monica) Jones, Williamsburg, VA, Scott (Denise) Jones, Pensacola; aunts - Pearl Saunders, Beatrice Griffin, both of Pensacola; brothers and sisters in law - Rev. Terrial (Minister Stephanas) White, Dothan, AL, Ricky (Deliah) White, Montgomery, AL, Willie F. (Minister Shandalyn) White, Aretha (Keith) White-Simmons, Minister Sophia (Rev. Roland) White-Austin, Rev. Christopher (Almesha) White, Sr., Adrain White, all of Troy, AL, Bonita (Earl, Sr.) Dix, Killeen, TX, Tiffany Dunn, Indianapolis, IN, along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
