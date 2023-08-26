Mark H. Holt, Jr., age 64, of Fernandina Beach, FL died from natural causes at his home on August 23, 2023. Funeral services to be held on August 27, 2023 at Amelia Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach.
Mark was born in Memphis, TN to Mark and Lois Holt. He spent his childhood years in Blakely, GA and Demopolis, AL and graduated from Elba (AL) High School in 1977. Mark earned a B.A in Economics from Auburn University and later earned an M.B.A. He had a long career as an accountant primarily for Ravonier and as budget director at Rayonier Advanced Materials, Fernandina Beach. He retired as manager of financial planning and analysis in May 2023 from Lignotech, FL.
Mark was a devoted husband, son, brother, friend, step-father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Mark and Nancy (formerly Veazey) were married for fifteen years. He was an active member of Amelia Baptist Church where he sang in the choir..
He is survived by his wife Nancy Holt; mother Lois Holt; sisters Carol (Jeff Foster) Holt, and Angie Holt; brother Tommy (Elaine) Holt; brother-in-law Mark Coleman; nephew Bill Crawford; and nieces Maeve (Grayson) Hutchins and Claire Foster, stepsons Kirk Veazey and Jonathan (Karen) Veazey; and grandson Austin Veazey.
He is preceded in death by his father Mark H. Holt, Sr. and sister Martha Holt Coleman.
Donations can be made in his name to Amelia Baptist Church (904) 261-9527.
