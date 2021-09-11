Mark Ray Matthews age 48, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar due to complications from COVID-19. Memorial services will be held Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on
Thursday, September 16, 2021 beginning at 5:00 PM with Rev. Chris Tidwell officiating. Special music will be provided by Nathan Bagwell. Visitation be be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Private committal services will be held at Evergreen cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Mark was a 1991 graduate of Elba High School, and was an advanced EMT, and was licensed in Alabama and Texas. He was currently employed by Diamond Offshore as a safety representative.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife - Amy Lee Sasser Matthews, Elba; daughters - Camery (Spence Crosby) Matthews, Geneva, AL, Brayton Martin, Troy, AL, daughter - Kalyn Martin, Elba; and a granddaughter - Kohen Crosby of Geneva. He also is survived by his parents - Patsy and Charles Ray Matthews, Elba; brother - Troy (Kim) Matthews, Kinston, AL; along with his mother-in-law - Edith Sasser and father-In-law - Randy Sasser of Elba; sister-in- law, Chassidy Morgan and brother-in-law Drew Morgan of Brantley, AL; nephews, Trevor and Logan Matthews of Kinston, and Brent and Cobey Morgan of Brantley,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Matthews family.
