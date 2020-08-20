Marshella Geraldine Johnson age 94 of Jack, AL died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Michael Shirah officiating.
Survivors include: Son - Wiley (Ann) Vann, Jack, AL, grandson – Justin (Becky) Vann, great grandson - Jack Vann, and, great grandson - Owen Vann, all of Troy, AL.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Johnson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.