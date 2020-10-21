Martha Ann Stevens age 72 of Montgomery, AL formerly of Elba, AL died Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held from Weeds Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Rayburn officiating.
Survivors include: son - Andy (Tammie) Kennedy, Buford, GA, granddaughter - Morgan (Paul) Mahedy, great grandsons - Camden Mahedy, and Brooks Mahedy, all three of Loganville, GA; brother - James (Jeanette) Morgan, Elba; niece – Rita (Buck) Jackson, Elba.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Stevens family.
