Mrs. Martha B. Fleming, age 76, of Brundidge, Ala., died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 11, 1944 in Banks, Ala., to the late James Bruce Brantley and Lois Harris Brantley. She had a Master’s degree and taught elementary school prior to becoming a librarian at Elba, Kinston and Pike County.
Graveside services were held Feb. 12, 2021 at Banks Cemetery with Rev. David Kirby officiating. Burial followed with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.
In addition to her parents, Martha was also preceded in death by her brother, John William Brantley.
Survivors her husband: Robert Fleming, Brundidge; children: William Christian Fleming, Josie, Benjamin Fleming, Banks, and Calista Grieshop (Trigg), Cartersville, Ga.; grandchildren: Madison Fleming, Mobile, Savannah Fleming, Troy, Samuel Fleming, Luverne, Shaelin Fleming, Banks, Brooks Grieshop and Emma Grieshop, both of Cartersville; and her pet cat, Little Baby.
