Ms. Martha Mae Kyles, age 80, of Elba, Ala., died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her daughters.
She was a lifelong resident of Elba, although she lived a short span in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Affectionately known as “Mot” she was born Dec. 3, 1940 to Lathan “Shorty” and Bessie “Ma Bessie” Davis – Kyles. She attended school at the Mulberry Heights Colored School in Elba and was a lifelong member of Harris Temple COGIC.
She was married to the late Sammie Hammond.
Funeral services were held under the direction of Hammond Funeral Home of Elba with burial at the Evergreen Cemetery of Elba.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lathan (Odessa) Kyles, Bill (Magelene) Kyles, and John D. Kyles; and one grandson, Jerry Doxie Jr.
Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Edward) Ancrum, Severn, Md., Jacqueline (Jerry) Doxie, Lithonia, Ga., Betty Ann (Terry) Burks, Elba; grandchildren: Davie, LaDonna (Christopher), Octavis (Heidi), Junel (Matthew), Jasmine, Calandra, LaTarsha, Enricus (Ashley), Terrence, Lea, Elizabeth (Aaron), Nicholas (Asha), and Sheena (Jonathan); two sisters: Mary Lee (Eugene) Brown, and Emma J. Smith, both of Elba; special nephew: Johnathan Lockett; 29 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.