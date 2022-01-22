Marvin Behrens age 92, a resident of Opp, AL, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba Mayor Tom Maddox proclaims January as “Human Trafficking Awareness Month”
- Public Notice - In Re: The Estate of Jimmy Davis
- Elba Tigers snap losing streak with win over Northside Methodist Knights
- Pre-registration underway for Elba’s Pre-K program
- Brainstorms for 1/20/2022
- Elba Parks and Recreation encourages youngsters to participate in upcoming baseball/softball/t-ball season
- John Cauley
- Coffee County Lake set to reopen Feb. 2, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Notice - In Re: The Estate of Jimmy Davis
- Public Notice: Cook Chevrolet sale of vehicle
- Elba Police seize multiple drugs from Reese Avenue residence
- Sandra Clark Skinner
- Magratha Bowden
- Cynthia Ann Carnley
- Mark the Date! Wrestling coming to Elba in March
- Elba man arrested following New Year’s Eve accident
- Public Notice: Vacation of a portion of Coffee County Road 173
- Elba Mayor Tom Maddox proclaims January as “Human Trafficking Awareness Month”
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.