Mary Agnes Coleman age 54, a resident of Elba, AL died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. Memorial services will be held at Faith Walk Church of God in Luverne on Saturday, July 18, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Derek Sowell officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday evening, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
She is survived by sister - Melissa Drewery; brothers - John Coleman, and Mark Coleman; nephews - Patrick Coleman, and Aaron Drewery (Ashley); nieces - Deanna Coleman, Amber Dickie (Joseph) along with
Great Nephews - William Coleman, and Dalton Dickie; great nieces - Eva Dickie, and Emma Dickie.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Everette and Agnes Coleman, by a brother Joseph Coleman, along with a sister- in-law Martha Coleman, a great niece Kimber Dickey and a great nephew Jachin Dickey.
