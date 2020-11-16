Mrs. Mary Alice Johnson a resident of Brundidge, AL died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. She was 87 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Johnson was born December 21, 1932 in Pike County, AL to the late Henry Stewart and Mattie McWaters Stewart. She is survived by her children: Betty McIntosh and Mike Johnson (Betty); grandchildren: Michell Flowers (Jeremy), Mathew McIntosh, Whitney Brown (Jesse), Daneille Hollinger (David), Austin Turner (Jennifer), and Marla, Malea and family; great grandchildren: Brady and Jaxon Flowers, Kayli, Kyle and Sara Brown, Tyler, Isabella and Savanah Turner; brother, Clayton Stewart; sister, Mattie Lee Everett, and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Flowers, Jesse Brown, Austin Turner, Tyler Turner, Jeremy Davis and Andrew Davis. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
