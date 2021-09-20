Mrs. Mary Alice Napper of the Hebron Community died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center. She was 83 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Rev. Donnie Marler, Rev. Mark Cooper and Rev. Frank Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. The family will also receive friends Wednesday at Hebron Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Mrs. Napper was born December 27, 1937 to the late Charlie Barr and Minnie Hudson Barr. Mrs. Napper was a faithful member of Hebron Baptist Church where she was a pianist for 70 years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Napper and a son Freddie Napper. She is survived by her son, Mickey Napper (Angelia), Jack, AL; three granddaughters, Nicole Barnhill (Brandon), Jack, and Holli Napper, both of Jack; and Courtney Rountree (Kyle), Dothan; grandson, Taylor Napper (Taylor), Brundidge; three great grandchildren, Lilly-Ann Barnhill, Baylon Napper, and Harper Rountree; daughter-in-law, Jane Green (Larry), Jack.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Barr, Larry Green, Brady Barr, Kenny Senn, Chase Peoples, and Jordan Turner. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
