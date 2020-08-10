Mrs. Mary Coleman died on Aug. 2, 2020 at her residence in Elba, AL., and funeral service was held Saturday August 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of Jesus Christ Opp, AL. with Coleman Funeral of Elba directing.
Mrs. Coleman was born June 15, 1943 to the late George Lindsey and Gladys Hill. She attended Mulberry Elba School. She moved to Enterprise, AL in 1980. Mary was faithful there until the Lord directed her to Elba, AL in 2002 under the leadership of Bishop E. H. Hill, pastor of The True Apostolic Church Of Jesus Christ in Elba and Opp, AL. She was an Evangelist in the gospel as well as a Missionary. Mary was on the Tarry Committee and baptism committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lindsey and Gladys Hill, husband Lonnie R. Coleman, two brothers; George Lindsey, and John Lindsey and one sister Mary N. Shivers. She is survived by five sons Minister Charles (Denise) Hill, Randy (Ginnie) Hill, Deacon Jimmy (Minister Samantha) Morris, Tracy Morris, one daughter Barbara Hill all of Elba, AL.; one step daughter; Alka (Kevin) Smith, Elba; three step sons; Jason (Joyce) Coleman, and Dennis Coleman, both of Palm Beach FL, and Tyrone Coleman, Montgomery, AL; sibling: Elder J.L. Hill, and Bishop E. H. (Evang. Dorothy) Hill, Elba, Jerry Hill Rochester NY, Cherry (Deanna) Hill Enterprise, Mack Lindsey Opp, Aaron Lindsey Mobile, AL. Evang. Polly Caldwell Enterprise Evang. Jeanette Edwards Rochester NY, Evang. Annette (Jerome) Reed Enterprise Evang. Emma (Mack) Reed Enterprise Juantia (Mark) Whitfield Rochester NY, Lacey (Nathaniel) Stoudemire Opp , Polly Stoudemire Mobile, AL, and Nettie (Johnny B) Lacey Opp; two brothers in law - Oscar (Cathrine) Coleman Jr Elba, and Lester Willis, (Debra) Magwood, Ozark, AL.; two sisters in law; Evelyn Barrette Orlando, FL, and Emma J. Carter Niagara Falls, NY, fourteen grandchildren, eight step grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and fri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.