Mary Drewery

Mary Margarete Drewery 87 of Elba, AL departed this life Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Eden At Crestview in Crestview, Florida. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 12:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: Son - Mark Timothy (Brenda) Drewery, Crestview, FL, Granddaughter - Tabatha R Strickland, Fort Myers, FL, Great Grandson - Ethan L. Strickland, Seattle, WA, Great Grandson - Elissa R Strickland, Crestview, FL, Brother - Sam Jones, Jr., Joplin, MO,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Drewery family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.