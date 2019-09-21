Mrs. Mary E. Covington, age 81, of Daleville, Ala., died August 16, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services were held August 24, 2019 at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mary Ellen Covington was born January 9, 1938 in Enterprise, Ala., to the late Judge D. and Bessie Mae Harper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Lois Covington; her parents; one sister; and four brothers.
Survivors include three brothers: Rev. Lewis (Barbara) Harper, Daleville, Judge (Mary) Harper, and Thomas Harper, both of Newark, NJ; two sisters: Mary Terry, Daleville, and Clara Hodges, Newark; sisters-in-law: Nell Harper, Newark, Judy Covington, Enterprise, Nancy (Al) Wyatt, Chicago, Ill., Mary Adams, Buffalo, NY, Mavis Diggs, Rochester, NY, and Mable Harper, Newark; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
