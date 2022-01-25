Mrs. Mary Frances Smith-Cyrus, age 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
She was born on July 7, 1938, in Florala, to Luke Smith and Flossie Bell Smith. She resided in McDonough, Ga. until her passing. She was a graduate of Florala High School, and she also mastered her passion in life and graduated from New York College of Culinary Arts.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Hardin Street Cemetery in Opp, Ala. with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cyrus; her parents, Luke and Flossie Bell Smith; her brothers, Jacob and Warren Lee Smith; and her sister, Thelma Jean Thomas.
Survivors include one son: Harold Tyrone Haynes, McDonough, Ga.; two daughters: Sylvia Johnson, Edison, NJ, Dr. Gretchen Haynes-Carter, McDonough; one stepson: Jake Haynes, Florala; grandchildren: April Nakea Blount, and Shantel Simone Johnson, both of Linden, NJ; Jaquan Wrancher, Lithonia, Ga., Landon Lafayette Carter III, Brooklyn, NY, Samir Hammond Haynes, East Orange, NJ.; great-grandchildren: Stephon Aarahn Howard, Gene Allen Howard Jr. Clinton Zephaniah McDonald, Noel Hezekiah McDonald, Heaven Wrancher, Layla Lee Doss, Aaron Lee Doss, Milani Hammond; her sister: Janice Oats, Laurel Hill, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
